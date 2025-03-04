Pisces: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, combined with wisdom and understanding, will lead you to success. Be cautious with your finances, as visiting close relatives may bring unexpected expenses. It’s a good day to focus on domestic matters and complete pending household tasks. There’s a strong chance of forming a new romantic connection, but be mindful not to share personal or confidential details too soon. Handle workplace interactions with tact, as challenges with colleagues may arise. Work-related concerns might leave you feeling distracted, but try not to dwell on them. Enjoy a romantic and fulfilling time with your spouse. Remedy: To enhance financial prosperity, consider donating and using curd and honey.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.