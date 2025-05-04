Pisces: A pessimistic mindset may be holding you back from making real progress. It's time to recognize that excessive worry can cloud your judgment and slow your thinking. Shift your focus to the brighter side of life, and you’ll notice a positive change in your perspective and decision-making. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring you added support and good fortune. Pay special attention to your parents’ health; a little extra care can go a long way. A surprise encounter might spark love at first sight, filling your heart with excitement. At work, things will pick up pace as colleagues and seniors offer their full support, making the day productive. However, be mindful of how you spend your free time—if misused, it could leave you feeling unfulfilled and irritable. In the evening, love will truly blossom. This could be one of the most beautiful days of your married life, filled with deep connection and joy. Remedy: Refrain from alcohol to nurture stronger family bonds and lasting happiness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.