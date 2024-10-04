Pisces: Take extra care when consuming food that’s been left exposed, but don’t stress too much as it will only add mental strain. Avoid overspending just to impress others, and don’t let friends or relatives handle your finances—you could quickly go over your budget. Your partner may expect some quality time and perhaps a thoughtful gift today. After work, indulge in one of your favorite hobbies to relax and de-stress. You'll notice a delightful change in your married life, with opportunities to spend meaningful time with your spouse. These moments will help strengthen your emotional bond. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, mix black sesame seeds and mustard grains in your bath water.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.