Pisces: Heart patients should avoid coffee today for the sake of their health. With the support of a close friend, some businesspersons are likely to gain financial benefits, which could help resolve many ongoing issues. If you’re planning a party, invite your closest friends—their presence and cheer will lift your spirits. Romance is strongly favored today, and new contacts made now could give your career a refreshing boost. Make sure to spend time with friends, as true joy comes from shared moments. Remember, staying isolated and disconnected will only keep help and happiness away. If you’ve been feeling weighed down by misfortune for a while, today brings the sense of being truly blessed. Remedy: Using scented items or fragrances will have a positive effect on your health.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.