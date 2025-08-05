Pisces: There's no need to worry about your health today—those around you will uplift your mood and boost your confidence. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when dealing with important financial matters. Your innocent, childlike nature may help ease a family issue and bring warmth to the household. A sweet and playful exchange—perhaps sharing candyfloss or toffees—with your partner is likely. Friends will appreciate your dedication and applaud your success in completing a challenging task. You may feel neglected in your relationship and decide to express your concerns honestly—an open conversation can bring clarity. Later in the day, your spouse may surprise you by letting go of past disagreements and embracing you with genuine affection, making the day truly memorable. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of intoxicants and unhealthy habits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.