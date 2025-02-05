Pisces: Recognize your true potential—it's not a lack of strength, but of will that holds you back. A new financial deal is set to be finalized, bringing in fresh income. Your innocent, childlike demeanor will be key in resolving family issues. Your love life will be nothing short of amazing today. Opportunities to showcase your talents will come your way. A spiritual leader or an elder will offer valuable guidance. Your day will be filled with joy, especially since your spouse has something special planned for you. Remedy: Regularly consume Tulsi leaves for improved health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.