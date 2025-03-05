Pisces: Health-related issues may cause some discomfort today, so take extra care of yourself. You are likely to receive support and benefits from your brother or sister, which will be helpful. Spending time with friends and relatives will bring happiness, as they extend their kindness and support. However, your partner may feel upset about one of your habits, leading to some tension—so be mindful and considerate. Stay honest and direct in your approach, as your determination and skills will be noticed and appreciated. You might end up spending most of your time resting at home, but by evening, you’ll realize the value of time and productivity. Your spouse will make extra efforts to make your day special, adding warmth to your relationship. Remedy: To maintain good health, offer black grams, black sesame seeds, and coconut in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.