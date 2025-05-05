Pisces: You may find the people around you particularly demanding today. Be mindful not to overcommit—only promise what you can realistically deliver, and avoid pushing yourself to the point of exhaustion just to meet others’ expectations. Financial gains may not meet your hopes, so it’s wise to stay prudent and focus on long-term stability. Dedicate your efforts to the well-being of your family, guided by love and a positive outlook—not by pressure or material desire. Your partner may find it challenging to cope with your unpredictable mood today. Work-related stress may still linger, making it difficult to fully engage with your loved ones. Although the Moon’s position suggests you’ll have free time, you may find it difficult to use that time in a fulfilling way. A sense of emotional distance from your spouse might trouble you, but by the end of the day, you'll discover they were quietly working behind the scenes to make thoughtful arrangements for your comfort and happiness. Remedy: For enhanced health and well-being, consider using copper—or if possible, gold—spoons while eating.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.