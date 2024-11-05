Pisces: Seniors should channel their extra energy into productive activities to enjoy rewarding benefits. Although your financial situation is improving, expenses may still create obstacles for your projects. Your charm and personality will attract a few new friendships. Your relationship could deepen today, as your partner might bring up the idea of marriage—take time to consider all aspects before making a decision. A new partnership opportunity looks promising. Take time to read spiritual books, as they may provide guidance to help resolve ongoing challenges. Expect your life partner to make you feel extra special today. Remedy: Offering two or three lemons to Lord Shiva or placing them near a Peepal tree will promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.