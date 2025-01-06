Pisces: Today, you’ll be full of energy, and whatever you do, you’ll accomplish in half the usual time. You’ll come to realize the importance of managing money wisely, and understanding how unnecessary spending can impact your future. Someone you know may overreact to financial matters, causing tension at home. You might find yourself arguing with your partner, trying to prove your point, but they will help calm you down with their understanding. This is also a time when new job opportunities or business proposals will brighten your day. Expect good news from a distant place by late evening. Your day will be filled with romance, with soft music, scented candles, delicious food, and drinks shared with your spouse. Remedy: To bring peace and happiness to your family, add a mixture of turmeric and milk to your bathwater.

Lucky Colour: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Auspicious Time: Pink.