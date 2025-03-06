Pisces: Incorporate meditation and yoga into your routine to enhance both physical well-being and mental resilience. You may feel inclined to spend generously on others. Be cautious of those who make big promises but fail to follow through—it's best to focus on actions rather than words. A romantic encounter will bring excitement and joy to your day. At work, things will pick up pace with the support of your colleagues and seniors. However, you may have to face criticism from a superior due to unfinished tasks from the past. Even your free time today might be spent catching up on office work. On the bright side, your spouse will go out of their way to make you happy. Remedy: Show affection and respect to your elder brothers to ensure financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.