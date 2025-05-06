Pisces: Stick to your fitness routine today and avoid high-calorie foods to maintain your health and energy levels. If you’ve invested in property overseas, there's a good chance it could be sold at a profitable price today. Fostering cooperation and open communication at home will help create a peaceful and harmonious environment. In matters of the heart, luck is on your side—your partner may pleasantly surprise you by fulfilling a long-cherished dream. Trust your instincts when it comes to career decisions; taking charge will lead to rewarding outcomes. Seniors of this zodiac sign may find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Expect a delightful and adventurous experience with your spouse that will make the day truly special. Remedy: Incorporating milk and curd into your diet can bring excellent health benefits and boost overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.