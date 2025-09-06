Pisces: If frustration has been troubling you lately, remind yourself that right actions and positive thoughts today can bring the relief you seek. A creditor may approach you for repayment, and though you might manage to clear the dues, it could strain your finances—so it’s best to avoid borrowing further. Don’t let family tensions distract you; instead, embrace the lessons that tough times often teach. Your beloved may look for deeper commitment, while those living away from home may find comfort spending their evening in a park or a peaceful spot after finishing chores. Married life will bring you moments of joy and fulfillment today. Remember, time is free yet invaluable—make use of it to complete pending tasks now, so you can relax tomorrow. Remedy: For financial stability, wash your feet before meals, or at least remove footwear while eating.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.