Pisces: You may feel drawn to outdoor sports today—great for both fun and fitness. Practicing meditation or yoga can bring added mental and physical benefits. It’s a good day to learn more about managing your finances wisely and putting your savings to good use. Your partner will be supportive and encouraging, making things feel lighter. With a bit of extra effort, luck will be on your side today. You might be entrusted with more responsibilities at work, which could lead to better pay and a stronger position. Seniors of this zodiac sign may find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Romance is in the air—your spouse may put past disagreements behind and wrap you in a warm embrace, making the day truly special. Remedy: To boost your career growth, offer green Durva grass to Lord Ganesha.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.