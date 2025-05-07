Pisces: Engaging in charity today will bring you mental peace and comfort. Before leaving the house, seek the blessings of your elders, as it will bring you good fortune. Family matters may not be as smooth as you expect, and an argument or dispute could arise. Stay calm and avoid escalating the situation. There’s a chance someone may propose to you today. If you're taking a day off, don’t worry—everything will run smoothly in your absence. If any issues come up, you’ll be able to resolve them easily when you return. Spending time alone is fine, but you might feel anxious about something on your mind. It’s a good idea to talk to someone experienced and share your thoughts. If you've been feeling unlucky for a while, today will bring a shift, and you’ll feel more blessed. Remedy: Wrap two fistfuls of lentils in red cloth and donate them to the poor. This will bring more happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 p.m.