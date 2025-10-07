Pisces: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay balanced and energized throughout. These practices will help you maintain focus and positivity all day long. Married individuals may need to spend a considerable amount on their children’s education today, but the investment will be worthwhile. Participating in group activities could lead to new friendships and meaningful connections. For some, a new romance may blossom, bringing joy and freshness to life. You have great potential to achieve success—so don’t hesitate to pursue the opportunities that come your way. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time to unwind and enjoy your favorite activities. Married life will feel harmonious and fulfilling, making this one of the most beautiful days of your relationship. Remedy: Add a few drops of Gangajal (holy water) to your bath to attract prosperity and enhance financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.