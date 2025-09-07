Pisces: Children may not behave as you expect today, which could leave you feeling restless. Try to keep your temper in check, as uncontrolled anger drains your energy and clouds your judgment, making matters worse instead of better. On the brighter side, businesspeople may gain financially with the support of a close friend—this could help resolve several problems. Friends will add cheer to your day by planning something exciting for the evening. Travel may bring opportunities for deeper romantic connections, and long-pending proposals are likely to move forward. In your free time, you’ll find yourself finally completing tasks you had long planned but couldn’t execute earlier. A piece of wonderful news shared with your spouse could make the day even more special. Remedy: Feed black-and-white spotted cows with food and fodder to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm.