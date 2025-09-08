Pisces: A wavering willpower could make you vulnerable to emotional ups and downs today, so try to stay centered and positive. On the financial front, investments made now are likely to boost both prosperity and security. An old friend may reconnect in the evening, stirring up nostalgic memories. In personal matters, your partner’s unpredictable behavior might test your patience, and outside interference could create tension in your relationship—handle things calmly to preserve harmony. Professionally, new assignments may not fully meet your expectations, but perseverance will help you push through. If you find some free time, use it meaningfully by catching up with old friends—it could refresh your spirit. Remedy: Wear a golden ring on your ring finger to strengthen harmony and love in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.