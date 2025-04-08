Pisces: You'll feel energetic and alert throughout the day, with your health offering strong support. Those running small businesses may receive valuable advice from a close friend or family member, leading to potential financial gains. Any lingering misunderstandings with loved ones are likely to clear up, bringing harmony back into your relationships. Romance and social interactions may dominate your thoughts—even with unfinished tasks waiting. It’s a good day to hold off on starting new projects or making major expenses. You may find yourself preferring solitude over socializing, and using your free time productively—perhaps by tidying up your home. On the brighter side, your spouse is likely to shower you with extra care and attention, making you feel truly cherished. Remedy: Support underprivileged girls during their weddings by gifting them silk clothes—this compassionate act is believed to bring positive growth in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.