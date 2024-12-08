Pisces: Today, your mind will be open to positive influences. If you're involved in a legal matter related to finances, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing you financial benefits. You may find your patience limited today, so be careful with your words, as harsh or unbalanced remarks could upset those around you. Romance may feel a bit complicated today. You’ll have opportunities to showcase your skills, which will be fulfilling. After work, you can unwind by engaging in your favorite hobbies, helping to calm your mind. Domestic help might not show up today, which could cause stress between you and your partner. Remedy: On birthdays and special occasions, donate white items to those in need for peace, happiness, and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.