Pisces: Your biggest dream is likely to come true today, but keep your excitement in check, as too much happiness could lead to some issues. You may experience financial gains through your children, bringing you great joy. It’s an ideal day to plan something fun and entertaining with friends. Your love life might face some challenges today, so tread carefully. Focus quietly on your goals without revealing your plans until you've achieved success. Travelling may not bring immediate results, but it will set the stage for future rewards. Your spouse's health may see a slight decline today. Remedy: Wear silver bangles or khadas to make your love life more memorable.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.