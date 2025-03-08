Pisces: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, remember that the right actions and mindset today can bring you much-needed relief. While your financial situation remains stable, be mindful of unnecessary expenses to maintain balance. A shopping trip with your spouse will be both enjoyable and a great way to strengthen your bond. However, a planned date may not go as expected, leading to some disappointment. In today’s fast-paced life, finding time for yourself can be challenging, but today, you’ll have the rare opportunity to focus on personal relaxation. After a challenging phase in your marriage, this day will bring some much-needed peace. Be open to advice from someone younger—valuable life lessons can come from unexpected sources. Remedy: Keep a yellow cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby to promote physical and mental well-being, as yellow is known to uplift the mood.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.