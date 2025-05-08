Pisces: Use your free time to reconnect with your passions and hobbies—doing what you truly enjoy will bring peace and fulfillment. Financial gains may fall short of your expectations today, but don’t let that dampen your spirit. Make it a priority to spend meaningful time with your family. Show them how much you care—your presence and attention matter more than you think. Don’t give room for misunderstandings or feelings of neglect. Be mindful in your personal relationships, as differing opinions could create distance. At work, stay alert—someone may try to undermine you, so proceed with caution and confidence. You understand the value of personal space, and today you’ll have ample time to enjoy it. Whether you choose to play a game, hit the gym, or simply unwind, this time will help you recharge. Do keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as they may need a little extra care and attention. Remedy: Before meeting your beloved, apply a saffron mark on your forehead—it will strengthen the bond of love and deepen your emotional connection.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.