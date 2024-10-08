Pisces: Your health is expected to be good today, allowing you to enjoy some fun activities with friends. Financially, you'll be able to earn money independently without needing help. Your partner will be supportive and helpful. However, your beloved may be more interested in expressing their thoughts than listening, which could upset you. Taking bold steps and making decisive choices will lead to favorable outcomes. Completing tasks on time is important, as it leaves room for personal time at the end of the day, whereas procrastination only adds stress. An old friend may visit and bring back cherished memories with your spouse. Remedy: Offer kapoor-aarti to Lord Krishna to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.