Pisces: Keep a close watch on your eating habits today—avoid overeating to maintain good health. Married individuals should pay special attention to their children, as minor health concerns may arise, possibly leading to unexpected expenses. Make time to visit a relative who has not been keeping well. In matters of love, someone may try to create distance between you and your partner, so handle things with trust and care. At work, your skills and expertise may be put to the test, requiring focused effort to deliver the expected results. Overall, the day will prove beneficial, with many things turning in your favor, leaving you feeling on top of the world. Though a small disagreement with relatives may surface, harmony will be restored by the end of the day. Remedy: Donate white clothes or fabric to women to attract prosperity and strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.