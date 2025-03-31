Sagittarius: Your positivity and confidence are likely to leave a lasting impression on those around you. Today, you may need to spend a significant amount on your parents' health. While this could strain your finances, it will also deepen your bond with them. A short trip to visit relatives will offer a refreshing break from your busy routine. You may find it difficult to pass the time without your beloved. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. Any travel plans you have might get postponed due to unexpected schedule changes. Your spouse may not be as attentive to your needs today, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Remedy: Assist those in need by offering your time, energy, and support. This generosity will contribute to steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.