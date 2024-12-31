Sagittarius: Maintain a balanced diet and avoid high-calorie foods to stay healthy. A sibling may approach you for financial help today. While you’ll willingly assist, it could strain your own finances. Children might disappoint you by focusing more on outdoor activities than their academic or career planning. Expect a romantic evening filled with thoughtful gifts and flowers for some. Senior colleagues and relatives will offer valuable support, providing you with encouragement. You may plan to spend quality time with your spouse and even take them out, but their health may prevent these plans. However, the evening promises to be special, allowing you to cherish meaningful moments together. Remedy: Avoid creating obstacles in auspicious events like weddings, as this can negatively impact Venus and your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Pastel

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.