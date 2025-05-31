Sagittarius: Your chances of recovering from a physical ailment are high today, possibly allowing you to take part in a sports event or physical activity. If you previously invested money based on a stranger’s advice, you’re likely to see positive returns now. You may get the opportunity to attend social gatherings where you'll meet influential and inspiring individuals. For those immersed in love, today brings a deeper connection—like hearing a melody that makes all other songs fade away. You’ll be brimming with creative ideas, and the activities you choose could lead to surprising and rewarding outcomes. Expect to impress your colleagues by completing your tasks efficiently and effectively. After a long time, you’ll enjoy a heartfelt and affectionate moment with your spouse—a warm embrace that brings comfort and joy. Remedy: To maintain harmony in your love life, gift black-and-white clothing to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2.45 pm.