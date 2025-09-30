Sagittarius: Today is favorable for focusing on activities that improve your health. Your creative talents can bring good financial gains if used wisely. You may play the role of a peacemaker in the family, listening carefully to everyone’s concerns to maintain harmony. Love will make the world around you feel brighter and more colorful. At work, act according to the situation and stay quiet when necessary, as careless words could lead to trouble. Traveling today will be both enjoyable and beneficial. Ongoing disagreements may strain your relationship with your spouse, making reconciliation challenging. Remedy: Feed green grass or fodder to cows to boost progress in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.