Sagittarius: If possible, avoid long journeys today, as you may not be physically strong enough to handle the strain. Traveling could further weaken you, so prioritize rest and recovery. Small-scale business owners may receive valuable financial advice from close associates, which could prove beneficial. However, be mindful not to neglect family needs due to work pressures—striking a balance is essential. If you're separated from your partner, you may feel their absence more deeply today. A long phone conversation could help bridge the distance and bring comfort. This is also a great time to expand your professional network, especially with international connections. Spending time outdoors under the open sky and enjoying fresh air will bring you peace and mental clarity. A calm mind will benefit you throughout the day. On the personal front, a beautiful shift awaits in your married life, bringing newfound passion and intimacy. Remedy: Incorporate more green into your clothing to promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.