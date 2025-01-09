Sagittarius: Your positive attitude will leave a lasting impression on those around you. If you've been waiting for a debtor to repay you, today might bring an unexpected resolution as they return your money. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today. Be patient and considerate, as your partner may be in a particularly unpredictable mood. At work, you could have an inspiring encounter with someone remarkable. Strong communication skills will be your biggest asset today. An action by your spouse might initially make you feel uneasy, but you'll soon realize it was for the best. Remedy: Enhance your love life by gifting your partner a pair of white duck figurines as a token of affection.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.