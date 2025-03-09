Sagittarius: Today is a great day to engage in activities that boost your confidence and well-being. Financially, you’ll remain stable, and thanks to favorable planetary alignments, you may come across multiple opportunities to increase your earnings. Later in the day, unexpected good news will bring joy to your entire family. Despite occasional disagreements, your love life will be harmonious, and you’ll succeed in keeping your partner happy. Some colleagues may not fully agree with how you handle key matters but may choose to stay silent. If results don’t meet your expectations, it’s wise to reassess your approach and make necessary adjustments. You’ll enjoy spending your free time outdoors, soaking in fresh air under the open sky. A sense of calm will stay with you throughout the day, keeping your mind at ease. While personal space is essential in a marriage, today, you and your spouse will want to stay close—romance is in the air! Remedy: For steady professional growth, avoid relocating your place of worship, family altar, or pooja ghar.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.