Sagittarius: Today brings positive energy and the possibility of relief from a lingering illness, helping you feel more at ease. It's a favorable time to focus on matters related to property, real estate, or cultural pursuits, as they may bring fruitful outcomes. However, tensions may arise at home, so choose your words with care to maintain harmony. Romance flows easily today, and your heart will feel light. You won’t be concerned with others' opinions—instead, you’ll find comfort in solitude, enjoying your own company during quiet moments. Despite recent challenges, your life partner will go out of their way to express deep affection and appreciation, reminding you of the strength of your bond. There’s a possibility of a disagreement with an elder, so it’s important to keep your emotions in check and respond with patience. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, make it a habit to recite passages from the Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand regularly.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.