Sagittarius: Feelings of insecurity or disorientation may lead to dizziness. Married couples might face significant expenses related to their children's education. On the bright side, children could bring exciting and overwhelming news. Your love life may face some challenges, and work pressures could keep you occupied, leaving little time for family and friends. However, you may find yourself wanting to leave work early to spend quality time at home, perhaps watching a movie or visiting a park with loved ones. Be mindful, as a serious argument with your spouse may arise. Remedy: Carry a scented handkerchief to enhance your love life and create cherished memories.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45.