Sagittarius: The support of influential people will greatly boost your morale today. However, you might find yourself in a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters, as they may criticize your spending habits or indulgent lifestyle. If you’re planning a gathering, invite your closest friends—it promises to be a lively event filled with cheer and positivity. Romance and socializing will dominate your thoughts, even with unfinished tasks waiting for attention. The day might bring a mix of uplifting and challenging events, leaving you feeling both energized and drained. Your partner will go out of their way to make you feel exceptionally happy, adding a spark of joy to your day. While traveling, you might meet someone of the opposite sex who piques your interest, making for an intriguing encounter. Remedy: Keep a conch shell in your prayer space and worship it daily to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.