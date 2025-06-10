Sagittarius: Low energy may weigh you down today, acting like a slow toxin to your well-being. Channel your focus into creative pursuits and keep your spirits high—it will help you stay strong in the face of any health challenges. Financially, things look promising. If you've lent money to someone, there's a good chance it will be returned today. Try not to let family stress distract you—difficult times often teach us the most. Love is meant to be felt deeply and shared openly with your partner. At work, handle matters with care and diplomacy, as new challenges may arise. Friends may drop by for a pleasant visit, lifting your mood. However, avoid indulging in harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes—they will only drain your energy further. The day promises intense emotions—you may find yourself swept away in a whirlwind of love and romance with your spouse. Remedy: Collect coins in an earthen piggy bank and use the saved amount to help children or pilgrims. This act of kindness will support your journey toward better health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 11.15 am.