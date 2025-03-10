Sagittarius: You'll find joy in relaxing and unwinding today. If you’ve borrowed money, repayment might become unavoidable, potentially straining your finances. A close relative may seek more of your time but will remain supportive and caring. Love at first sight could be in the cards. Prioritizing overdue tasks and correspondence will be essential. You might enjoy spending the entire day alone, immersed in a good book—your perfect way to unwind. With a little effort, today could turn into one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Use alum to clean your teeth for stronger financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.