Sagittarius: Stay focused and avoid confusion or frustration to maintain mental clarity. If you’ve invested based on advice from an unfamiliar source, you’re likely to see positive returns today. Expect a lively and enjoyable evening as guests fill your home with warmth and cheer. You may find yourself arguing with your partner to prove a point, but their calm and understanding nature will help resolve the situation peacefully. When handling important business negotiations, manage your emotions carefully. Business owners may feel inclined to spend more time with family than at work today — a choice that will strengthen family bonds. However, concerns about your spouse's health may weigh on your mind. Remedy: Wearing Rudraksha beads around your neck can promote professional success and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious: 9 am to 10 am.