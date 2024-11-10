Sagittarius: Put your high confidence to good use today. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll be able to recharge your energy. Investing in religious activities may bring you mental peace and stability. Spend quality time with children to teach them good values and responsibilities. Avoid any behavior that could lead to misunderstandings. Enhancing your skills will help boost your workplace efficiency. If you have travel plans, they may be postponed due to last-minute schedule changes. Be cautious, as neighbors might discuss aspects of your married life with others in a misleading way. Remedy: Gift items made of shells, pearls, or conch to your partner for a harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.