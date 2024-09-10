Sagittarius: Your health is in great shape today. You may receive support from your brother or sister, bringing you some valuable benefits. Focus on the needs of your family members and show them you care by sharing in their joys and sorrows. Whatever is troubling you will pass, like ice melting away. Be cautious before committing to any expensive ventures, and remember the importance of your time. It’s better to distance yourself from those who are hard to understand, as staying around them could create more problems. An old friend might visit, bringing back cherished memories with your life partner. Remedy: For success in your job and business, wrap lentils in a red cloth and keep them with you.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.