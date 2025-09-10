Sagittarius: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Some chronic health issues might trouble you, possibly requiring a hospital visit and some expenses. It’s a day filled with happiness as your spouse will make efforts to bring joy into your life. However, a misunderstanding or wrong message could momentarily dull your mood. Work is likely to go in your favor, and pending problems need attention — think positively and take the first step today. Be mindful, as your spouse’s behavior might affect your professional relationships. Remedy: To enhance your love life, offer kapoor aarti to Lord Krishna.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.