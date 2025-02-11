Sagittarius: You'll feel joyful as those around you offer their support. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders for added positivity and success. A social gathering with family will uplift everyone's spirits. An unexpected call from your beloved will add excitement to your day. With luck on your side, you’ll benefit from being in the right place at the right time. Although you may plan to reorganize your home, a busy schedule might prevent you from doing so. The evening with your spouse could turn out to be one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.