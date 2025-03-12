Sagittarius: Prioritize your health and organize your tasks efficiently. Be mindful of your spending—focus only on essential purchases today. It's a good day to reconnect and strengthen bonds with loved ones. Romantic prospects may not be promising today. Increased responsibilities at work seem likely, but favourable planetary alignments will bring you many reasons to feel content. A misunderstanding with your spouse might leave you feeling upset throughout the day, so try to communicate with clarity. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.