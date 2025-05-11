Sagittarius: Don't ignore stress—it’s becoming a serious issue, just like smoking or alcohol. On the financial front, things look positive. If someone owes you money, there's a good chance you’ll get it back today. Be careful not to let friends misuse your kindness. Watch your words—speaking harshly might upset your partner and disturb the harmony in your relationship. At work, your senior may appreciate the quality of your efforts. Attending seminars or exhibitions could open up new learning opportunities and useful contacts. Your spouse might unintentionally interfere with your plans today, but try to stay calm and patient. Remedy: Offer water and walk around a Peepal tree, especially on Saturdays, for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4:30 pm.