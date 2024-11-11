Sagittarius: You may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. Since financial needs can arise unexpectedly, start planning and saving as much as possible now. Today, you’re likely to make some significant changes in and around your home. Your love life is set to improve as you build a stronger connection. With your abilities, you can achieve a lot, so pursue the opportunities that come your way. A distant relative might visit unexpectedly, taking up much of your time. People around you may do something today that rekindles your partner's affection for you. Remedy: To enhance your financial situation, accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them in your home.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.