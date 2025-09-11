Sagittarius: Spiritual guidance from a saintly person will bring peace and comfort today. Investments made in the past are likely to yield rewarding results, strengthening your financial prospects. While you may not agree with every opinion at home, try to learn from your family’s wisdom and experience. Be sensitive to your partner’s emotions and nurture understanding in love. Promising opportunities for partnerships may arise, but ensure all commitments are clearly documented. Avoid long journeys today, as they may not be favorable. With a little extra effort, your married life could feel especially fulfilling and joyful. Remedy: Use silver plates and spoons to enhance health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.