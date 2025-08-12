Sagittarius: Channel your thoughts toward positivity as you confront the daunting shadow of fear—otherwise, you risk becoming a passive victim of this inner adversary. Financially, the planetary alignment is not in your favor today, so safeguard your money and avoid unnecessary risks. Family members may exaggerate minor issues, so approach matters with patience. Treat your beloved with kindness and warmth. Those engaged in foreign trade are likely to achieve the outcomes they’ve been striving for, while working professionals can showcase their full potential at the workplace. In today’s hectic world, finding personal time is rare, but today brings you that precious opportunity. However, be cautious—certain relatives might cause strain in your marital harmony. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha to bring positivity and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.