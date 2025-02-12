Sagittarius: Your energy levels will be high today, keeping you active and motivated. However, be cautious at work or in business—any negligence could lead to financial losses. Someone at home may feel frustrated with your casual and unpredictable behaviour, so try to be more considerate. Social restrictions may feel limiting, but don’t let them hold you back. It’s an excellent day to put new projects and plans into action. With favourable planetary influences, you’ll have plenty of reasons to feel happy. However, a significant expense could lead to a disagreement with your spouse, so handle financial matters wisely. Remedy: Add black sesame seeds and mustard grains to your bathwater to bring harmony and joy to your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.