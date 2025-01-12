Sagittarius: Your energy levels may dip just as success feels within reach. Take time to discuss finances and plan for a secure future with your spouse. Friends will likely provide more support than you anticipate. Avoid any behavior that could be disrespectful or inappropriate toward others. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your knowledge and skills in emerging technologies. If you manage to carve out some personal time despite your busy schedule, focus on using it wisely to better prepare for the future. Your spouse may feel overlooked due to your hectic routine and could express their dissatisfaction in the evening, so be attentive to their feelings. Remedy: Show respect to elders, teachers, and scholars to promote excellent health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.