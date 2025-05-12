Sagittarius: Take extra care of your health today—it shouldn’t be neglected. Though you may feel tempted to travel and spend freely, doing so could lead to regret. Fortunately, wise advice from family members will help ease your mental stress. Romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and create a truly memorable experience. At work, your colleagues will back you in making bold, progressive moves. However, you must also be ready to take decisive action. Encouraging your team to put in extra effort will lead to great results. Travel may bring joy and significant benefits today. While you often come across jokes about married life on social media, today you’ll be moved by touching realizations about the beauty of your own relationship. Remedy: Wearing silver in any form may contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 11.15 am.